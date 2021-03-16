China hopes Myanmar will take concrete measures to protect safety of Chinese nationals: spokesperson

China hopes that Myanmar will take concrete measures to protect the safety of Chinese nationals in Myanmar and prevent similar incidents from happening again, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing while answering questions on the vandalizing, looting and attack on Chinese companies in Myanmar.

Upon learning of the incident, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar immediately contacted the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (CECCM) and relevant companies and promptly asked local police to take strong measures to protect the safety of Chinese businesses and employees, Zhao said.

The Myanmar side has sent additional police and fire-fighting forces to the region to maintain order and deal with the situation, Zhao said. "China will continue to urge Myanmar to take practical measures to stop all violent behaviors and investigate and deal with relevant perpetrators, and ensure the safety of life and property of Chinese businesses and personnel in Myanmar."

"We are following the latest developments in Myanmar closely and are deeply concerned for the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel who have been affected," Zhao said. "We also remind Chinese citizens in Myanmar to be more vigilant and take safety precautions."

"China hopes that the relevant parties in Myanmar will keep calm and exercise restraint, act in the fundamental interests of the Myanmar people, address differences through dialogue and consultation within the constitutional and legal framework, and promote the domestic democratic transition process," Zhao said, adding that the immediate priority is to prevent further conflict and bloodshed, and detente and cool down the situation as soon as possible.

China-Myanmar economic and trade cooperation is based on the principle of mutual benefit and win-win results, and it helps boost Myanmar's economic and social development and delivers benefits to the local people, the spokesperson said.

"We call on the people of Myanmar to voice their appeal in a lawful manner, refuse to be instigated or taken advantage of, and avoid undermining China-Myanmar friendship," Zhao said.