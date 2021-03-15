China reiterates opposition to vaccine nationalism

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday reiterated China's opposition to vaccine nationalism, saying that a good vaccine, if proven safe and effective, can serve mankind no matter which country it is from.

China will continue to promote fair distribution of vaccines on a global scale, Zhao said, speaking at a regular press briefing.

Zhao's remarks came in response to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's comments on COVID-19 vaccines in an interview.

"Vaccines do not carry a nationality," Lee said in a BBC interview that aired on Sunday, adding that Singapore will use China's Sinovac vaccine if it "passes muster in terms of safety and effectiveness."

"We will use vaccines from any source," Lee said. "Is it good or is it no good? Does it work? If it does, then we will use it."

Lee also said that he hoped Singapore would start reopening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.