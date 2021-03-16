HKSAR chief executive signs to support improving Hong Kong's electoral system

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam Monday signed her name at a street counter here for a campaign in support of the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR by the National People's Congress (NPC) and the implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

A campaign is underway in Hong Kong to collect signatures in support of the NPC's decision.

Unlike the street counter signature campaign in May and June last year to support the central authorities formulating the national security law in the HKSAR, this time there is no need to worry about street violence or malicious obstruction during the campaign, and public's support continued to grow, Lam said in a post on social media on Monday evening.

Lam said that the national security law in Hong Kong enacted last year is a national law formulated by the NPC Standing Committee and promulgated and implemented in Hong Kong in accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law.

On improving Hong Kong's electoral system, Lam said that after the NPC Standing Committee amending Annex I and Annex II of the HKSAR Basic Law, the HKSAR will carry out relevant amendments to the local electoral legislation and hold elections of the Election Committee, the Legislative Council and the chief executive in sequence in the coming year.

Lam hoped that the public continue to pay attention to and support the work to improve of the HKSAR's electoral system so that Hong Kong's political system could be put back on the right track and the HKSAR government can improve its administration efficiency when serving the people.