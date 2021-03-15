LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year at 63rd Grammy Awards

1
2021-03-15 13:21:40Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won Album of the Year for "Folklore" at the 63rd Grammy Awards being held in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Swift, 31, earned six nominations this year, second only to Beyonce's nine nods.

Swift won the prize over Jhene Aiko, Black Pumas, HAIM, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Jacob Collier and Coldplay, making history to be the first female artist to snag the award for Album of the Year three times. She previously won the award for "Fearless" in 2010, and for "1989" in 2016.

Swift also became the fourth artist to win Album of the Year three times, after Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.