Over 60 percent of planned exhibition space booked at 4th CIIE

2021-03-12 08:03:49Xinhua

Over 60 percent of the planned exhibition space at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) has already been booked, said the CIIE Bureau on Thursday.

The fourth CIIE will feature new sections for integrated circuits, biomedicine, smart travel, and innovation incubation, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

The fourth CIIE will be held from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai this year, and will include business exhibitions, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, country exhibitions and a range of other activities.

China will make efforts to ensure the success of key exhibitions, including the CIIE, the China Import and Export Fair, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services, according to a government work report submitted on March 5 to the national legislature for deliberation. 

