HKSAR LegCo expresses support for improving Hong Kong's electoral system

President of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Andrew Leung on Thursday expressed support for the decision of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR.

In a statement, Leung said he hopes that after the NPC Standing Committee completes the relevant amendments, the executive authorities of HKSAR will expeditiously present the draft local legislation to LegCo for scrutiny, so that the relevant elections can be held in an orderly manner in the next 12 months.

The purpose of improving the electoral system is to ensure that Hong Kong is administered by patriots and to prevent the occurrence of events that endanger national sovereignty and security and undermine the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, Leung said.

After the constitutional order has been rationalized, the LegCo will continue to work for the well-being of the people of Hong Kong, he said.

Pro-establishment lawmakers said in a joint statement that the decision will further resolve hazards and risks in Hong Kong's electoral system and provide solid institutional guarantee for "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" with patriots as the main body and the implementation of "one country, two systems."

They vowed to actively cooperate in related works so that various elections can be held in Hong Kong under the new electoral system.