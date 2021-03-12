HKSAR gov't principal officials support NPC's decision on improvement of HKSAR's electoral system

Principal officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Thursday expressed their full support for the decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR by the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

The decision was passed by an overwhelming majority vote at the fourth session of the 13th NPC.

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said that the decision lays a solid foundation for improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, which is of a pressing need.

With the comprehensive implementation of the fundamental principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", can national sovereignty, security and development interests be safeguarded, the central authorities' overall jurisdiction over the HKSAR be effectively implemented, the constitutional order as set out in the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law be safeguarded, law and order be restored, the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems" be ensured, and the long-term stability and safety of Hong Kong achieved, Cheung said.

The HKSAR government fully respects the central authorities taking the initiative to improve the electoral system of Hong Kong and will fully cooperate and support the relevant follow-up work, including strengthening explanation to the public, striving to complete the local legislative procedures as soon as possible, and ensuring that the important elections taking place in the coming 12 months will be conducted in a smooth and orderly manner, he said.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, said the NPC's decision plugs the loopholes in the current electoral system of the HKSAR and corrects the path of Hong Kong's political and social development.

The fundamental principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" ensures effective administration of the HKSAR, enables the Hong Kong society to focus on development and to address deep-seated economic and livelihood issues, Chan said.

Teresa Cheng, secretary for justice of the HKSAR government, said it is constitutional and legal for the NPC to adopt a "decision plus amendment" approach in accordance with the Constitution, the HKSAR Basic Law, the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR and other relevant legal instruments to improve the electoral system of the HKSAR.

Cheng said the Department of Justice is committed to rendering full support to the HKSAR government in amending local legislation and making necessary arrangements for the many elections in the coming 12 months with a view to implementing NPC's decision on improving the HKSAR's electoral system.

John Lee Ka-chiu, secretary for security of the HKSAR government, said he will lead the disciplinary forces to fully cooperate and continue to fulfil resolutely the responsibility of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and ensuring the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

Commissioner of Police of the HKSAR government Chris Tang Ping-keung said the Hong Kong Police Force will continue to deliver their service faithfully according to the law. The police force will also continue to work with other disciplinary forces to maintain social order and fully cooperate with the HKSAR government in implementing the decision.

Heads of disciplined services including the Immigration Department, the Customs and Excise Department, the Correctional Services, the Fire Services Department and the Government Flying Service also expressed their support for the NPC decision.