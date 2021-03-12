Campaign launched in Hong Kong to collect signatures in support of NPC's decision on improving HKSAR electoral system

People sign at a street counter in support of improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" in Hong Kong, China, March 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

A campaign was launched Thursday in Hong Kong to collect signatures in support of the decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by the National People's Congress (NPC).

The decision was passed by an overwhelming majority vote at the fourth session of the 13th NPC, China's top legislature, on Thursday.

Tam Yiu-chung, who serves as the convener for organizing the campaign, said in Beijing that the decision will help maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and called on people to actively participate in the campaign. Tam is also a member of the NPC Standing Committee.

A series of activities will be held under the campaign, including volunteers explaining the significance of improving Hong Kong's electoral system in the streets.

Attending a ceremony of the campaign in Hong Kong, Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, stressed the implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle. Yuen Mo, chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce of Hong Kong, called for a peaceful and stable business environment to attract external investment and improve social and economic development.

Wong Kam-leung, chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, hopes that Hong Kong schools can also resume peace and stability and cultivate more talents who love both the nation and Hong Kong.