Kremlin praises 'great' Russia-China cooperation against COVID-19

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Russia-China partnership is "really great" in jointly combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right from February, March, April last year, Russian scientists and doctors were in contact with Chinese partners," Peskov said at a ceremony to announce the winners of the news photo competition "Overcoming COVID" organized by TASS news agency.

"The Chinese helped us when we were sorely lacking personal protective equipment. The Chinese also helped us with technology, equipment and medicines," he said, adding that Russia is very grateful to China for such assistance.

"Our partnership was indeed very close and, most importantly, effective. This partnership and cooperation will continue," the spokesman said.