Hong Kong political groups firmly support NPC's decision on improving electoral system of HKSAR

Major political groups and organizations in Hong Kong voiced their firm support on Thursday for the decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), which was adopted by the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

The decision was passed by an overwhelming majority vote at the fourth session of the 13th NPC on Thursday.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) said that the NPC's decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR will right the wrongs and uphold the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong". The decision will help develop electoral system suited to Hong Kong's realities, safeguarding the constitutional order under the China's Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law.

The Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions (FTU) said Hong Kong has faced unprecedented challenges during the past two years and the central authorities have been addressing the pressing issues for Hong Kong from the national level and based on the actual situation in Hong Kong, including enacting the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, which has been effective in restoring stability in Hong Kong.

Improving the electoral system will plug the loopholes and ensure that those working in the executive authorities, the legislature and the judiciary are genuine patriots, so that the government and the Legislative Council can focus on addressing pressing issues like developing the economy and improving people's livelihood, the FTU said.

The Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong said the new democratic electoral system suited to Hong Kong's realities and with Hong Kong characteristics, can keep the anti-China, destabilizing forces out of the administration, and safeguard both national security and long-term stability and prosperity in Hong Kong.

The New People's Party said it is the right time to improve the electoral system to facilitate the Legislative Council fulfilling its duties of monitoring the SAR government, as well as improving the governance by providing advice under the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The Liberal Party of Hong Kong said during the past 23 years, the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" had not been firmly upheld and the electoral system had become a tool for the opposition camp to play politics. Those problems had been increasingly serious, jeopardizing national sovereignty and undermining "one country, two systems". It's an urgent matter at the moment for the central authorities to take strong measures to correct the wrongs.

Other major political groups and organizations in Hong Kong also said they will actively promote explanation of this important move and implement the NPC's decision with full cooperation.