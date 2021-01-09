China's warehouse storage sector continues expansion

China's warehouse storage sector continued expansion last month but saw a mild slowdown in activity, industry data showed.

The index tracking the sector's development went down 5.4 percentage points over the previous month to reach 51.5 percent in December last year, according to a survey jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and CMST Development Co., Ltd.

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while one below that reflects contraction.

The index has stayed above the boom-or-bust line for 10 consecutive months.

The sub-indexes for business volume and business costs stood at 54.4 percent and 51.8 percent, respectively, reflecting continuous increasing demand for warehouse businesses, the survey showed.

As sub-indexes for new orders and business activity expectations remain in the expansion territory, analysts believe the development of the warehouse storage industry will maintain sound momentum in the future.