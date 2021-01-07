Russian says art inspired by Beijing

In one of Beijing's hutong, Liuba, a 30-something Russian pedlar is busy touting her self-designed postcards, posters and calendars featuring the city's characteristics.

A fan of the capital city, Liuba's paintings emanate a stroke of vividness－skyscrapers jutting behind the overpasses, artistically designed museums and children playing with snow in quadrangle courtyards imbue the historic city with a modern twist and a strong breath of life.

"Beijing is a city of past and future as the fleeting time sketches the city's views by everyday changes. My affection for the city is hidden between the strokes," Liuba said.

Born in Irkutsk, Russia, Liuba decided to settle down in Beijing after graduating from a university in Liaoning province, where she participated in an exchange program in international trade and learned Mandarin.

A painting enthusiast, she draws inspiration from everyday life in the city. "At first, I just drew whatever I saw from time to time and posted the paintings on social media, which received many likes with netizens willing to purchase my artwork," she said.

She then decided to pour all her passion for the city into a job as a full-time designer of cultural and creative products with Beijing features. Canvas bags, refrigerator magnets and key rings are among her works and are sold both online and offline.

Liuba recently exhibited her work at a New Year's fair. A postcard themed on the National Stadium, also dubbed the "Bird's Nest", made Mariana, a British visitor, reminisce her visit to the stadium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

"The memories were so vivid, and the postcard just filled me with nostalgia for the old days," Mariana said.

Liuba plans to publish a book of illustrations on Beijing, featuring observations and amusing anecdotes about the lives of foreigners like herself in the international metropolis.

"Beijing has never failed me in inspiring my artwork, and I hope to pass on this enthusiasm to more people around the world," Liuba said.