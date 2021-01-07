Vehicle entry, exit restricted in Shijiazhuang

Vehicles are not allowed to enter or exit all areas administrated by Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, except for those transporting materials or necessities for the city's fight against the current COVID-19 outbreak, according to a notice released on Thursday by the city's anti-virus working group.

Vehicles carrying materials for medical use, life essentials and production are allowed to enter or leave the city with a certificate issued by related authorities, the notice said.

Each vehicle can only have two persons, who need to be checked for ID cards and negative nucleic acid test results.

Vehicles for public affairs like military or police cars, firefighting vehicles and ambulances are not limited if passengers have normal temperatures.

Shijiazhuang has become the epicenter of a new round of COVID-19, with 83 confirmed cases as of Thursday that have all emerged since the weekend.