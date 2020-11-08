Polish newspapers analyze China's successful control of COVID-19 pandemic

Medical workers prepare to transfer a COVID-19 patient in severe and critical condition who is undergoing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation to the Intensive Care Unit ward at the Zhongfaxincheng campus of Tongji Hospital affiliated to Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, April 12, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

Two main daily newspapers in Poland have recently posted opinion pieces about the success of China's fight against COVID-19, attributing the effective response mainly to science-guided measures, including prompt lockdowns and massive tests.

Both noted the low numbers of infections and deaths coming from China, with Gazeta Wyborcza saying that China's mortality rate stays at a low level among the countries having statistics.

"There is no doubt that the epidemic in China has been brought under control," said the paper, adding that currently there are a dozen or so new infections a day, mainly "imported".

The liberal paper and center-right publication Rzeczpospolita similarly noted that "China, compared to the USA or Europe, has almost complete control of the situation."