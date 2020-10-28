FIFA president Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for COVID-19, the global soccer's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

FIFA said Infantino has received confirmation of the test on Tuesday and reported mild symptoms. He has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.

All people who came into contact with the FIFA president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps, the statement added.