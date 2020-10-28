LINE

Chinese mainland reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, including 22 that were domestically transmitted and 20 imported.

All the domestically-transmitted cases were asymptomatic cases from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission and Xinjiang's health commission.

The 22 cases were reported in Shufu County of south Xinjiang's Kashgar Prefecture, the Xinjiang health commission said, adding that 19 new asymptomatic cases were also reported on Tuesday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. 

