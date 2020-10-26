New rest station for delivery riders launched

A delivery rider takes a break at a rest station recently launched in Shanghai's downtown center. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The first rest station for delivery riders in commercial centers in Shanghai was launched on Oct 23.

Located in the Bund Finance Center (BFC) along the Bund, the rest station was co-launched by the center and food delivery service Eleme. It is open from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

The station is equipped with tables, chairs and sofas, hot and cold fans, and chargers. Free bottled water and packaged snacks are provided every day. The station also has a reading corner with hundreds of books spanning novels, financial management, health, language, and other categories. All the books are provided by the BFC bookstore.

"We hope the station on the Bund can make more people feel the warmth of people and the city. Although the station is named after Eleme, we welcome all takeout riders and outdoor workers to come in and take rest," said Wang Bin, the person in charge of the station.

The rest station project was co-launched by Eleme and merchants together in 2018. More than 26,000 rest stations have been established so far.