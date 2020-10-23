Finland no intention of banning Huawei: minister

Finland has no intention of banning the use of Chinese telecom giant Huawei's equipment in its computer networks, Finnish Minister of Transport and Communication Timo Harakka said on Thursday.

Finland doesn't take a stand on the countries of origin of such equipment that could be a risk, Harakka told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

Meanwhile, the Finnish government is relying on a new legislation that requires network operators to deactivate any equipment that is a risk to national security from their networks, Harakka said.

"Operators should consider in advance whether a piece of equipment could cause danger," he said, adding that the new Finnish 5G legislation will be "one of the strictest in the world."

In addition to price and quality, operators must consider more broadly and precisely what risks are involved in the purchase decision. Furthermore, the names of companies do not need to be specifically mentioned in the law, said Harakka.