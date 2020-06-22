National security law essential for Hong Kong: Carrie Lam

The national security law for Hong Kong is an essential step that cannot be missed out, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday, calling the law an important measure that will allow firms and individuals to remain confident in Hong Kong.



The upcoming national security law will ensure stability in the city and strengthen "one country, two systems," Lam said on an online forum organized by financial media service Caixin on Monday.



She said that as long as we adhere to and improve the system of "one country, two systems," strictly crack down on criminals who endanger national security, stop violence and chaos and make good use of our advantages, Hong Kong will still enjoy abundant business opportunities, Lam said.



A draft law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR was submitted for deliberation at the 19th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) from Thursday to Saturday, and Hong Kong's secretary for justice and heads of the six disciplined services departments expressed their full support for the legislative work on Sunday.



Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah, Hong Kong secretary for justice, said that the explanatory statement clearly points out that the HKSAR, in safeguarding national security, should respect and protect human rights and freedoms which are applicable in Hong Kong under the Basic Law, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as well as the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The provisions should be able to address public concerns, and she will lead the department of justice to provide full support to the legislative work, Cheng said.



She said the department of justice, as one of the government departments shouldering the major responsibilities in implementing the relevant enforcement work, will establish a dedicated unit to handle prosecutions related to national security.



The Secretary for Security John Lee, Commissioner of Police Tang Ping-keung, Commissioner of Customs and Excise Hermes Tang, Director of Fire Services Joseph Leung, Commissioner of Correctional Services Woo Ying-ming, Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang, and Controller of the Government Flying Service Wu Wai-hung will fully support the enactment of the legislation, according to the Hong Kong government website.



The HKSAR government agrees that Hong Kong should establish a commission for safeguarding national security to be chaired by the Chief Executive, as well as set up dedicated units in the Hong Kong Police Force and the Department of Justice which will shoulder the major responsibilities in implementing the relevant enforcement work. The Security Bureau will render its full support and is undertaking the relevant preparatory work, the statement from the six disciplined service departments said.