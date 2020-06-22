China's Hebei reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

North China's Hebei Province reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

All of the two new cases were close contacts with previously confirmed infections in Hebei that were related to cases in Beijing.

Hebei reported no new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, the commission said.

By Sunday, 770 people who had close contact with confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province. There were also 10 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which five were imported cases.

By Sunday, Hebei had registered a total of 336 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 imported cases. Enditem