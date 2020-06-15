India COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,520 as total cases reach 332,424

India's federal health ministry Monday morning said 325 new deaths due to COVID-19 and an additional 11,502 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 9,520 and total cases to 332,424.

According to information released by the ministry, so far 169,798 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country now is 153,106," reads the information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with chief ministers of all states via video conference on June 16 and 17 to plan a strategy to come out of the COVID-19 lockdown.