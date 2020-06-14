LINE

Beijing's new confirmed COVID-19 cases traced to Xinfadi market

Beijing's 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were all related to Xinfadi, a large wholesale market of fruits, vegetables and meat, an official said Sunday.

The Chinese capital on Saturday reported 36 new domestically transmitted confirmed cases and one new asymptomatic case, according to the municipal health commission.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, said at a press conference that all the confirmed cases were related to the Xinfadi market in south Beijing.

Pang gave a detailed description of each case, showing the patients either worked at the market or had direct or indirect exposure to the market. Enditem

