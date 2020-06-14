LINE

Typhoon Nuri makes landfall in China's Guangdong

2020-06-14

Nuri, the second typhoon this year, landed in south China's Guangdong Province on Sunday morning, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Nuri hit Hailing Island in Yangjiang City around 8:50 a.m., becoming the first typhoon to make a landfall in China this year, the NMC said.

The NMC has renewed the blue alert for typhoon and the yellow alert for rainstorms. It forecast strong wind in parts of the South China Sea and Guangdong and rainstorms in Hainan and parts of Guangdong and Guangxi from Sunday to Monday.

Meteorological authorities have advised ships to return to harbor and cautioned against floods and geological disasters in these regions. Enditem

