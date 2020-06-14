Beijing reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, one new asymptomatic case

A resident buys meat at a supermarket in Haidian District of Beijing, June 13, 2020. /Xinhua

Beijing on Saturday reported a total of 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic patient, local health authorities announced on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed locally transmitted cases in the Chinese capital now stands at 463 as of Saturday, said the municipal heath commission.

The city recorded nine COVID-19 deaths on the same day. A total of 43 patients are now under medical observation.

Given the new cases, the city has suspended its major wholesale marketand tightened COVID-19 control measures to resolutely contain the spread of the epidemic.