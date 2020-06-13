U.S. stocks rise following prior session's heavy rout

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as Wall Street tried to recover from the prior session's steep sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 477.37 points, or 1.90 percent, to 25,605.54. The S&P 500 was up 39.21 points, or 1.31 percent, to 3,041.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 96.08 points, or 1.01 percent, to 9,588.81.

Boeing shares soared more than 11 percent, leading the gainers in the 30-stock average.

Eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with financials and materials up 1.36 percent and 1.32 percent, outpacing the rest. Utilities decreased 0.2 percent, the worst-performing group.

The moves followed a heavy Wall Street rout that saw major averages post their biggest one-day losses since mid-March, as investors were worried about a second wave of virus infections in the United States while digesting a grim forecast for the economy from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow shed more than 1,800 points, or nearly 7 percent, on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq tumbled 5.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Enditem