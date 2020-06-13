LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

U.S. stocks rise following prior session's heavy rout

1
2020-06-13 08:30:49Xinhua Editor : Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday as Wall Street tried to recover from the prior session's steep sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 477.37 points, or 1.90 percent, to 25,605.54. The S&P 500 was up 39.21 points, or 1.31 percent, to 3,041.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 96.08 points, or 1.01 percent, to 9,588.81.

Boeing shares soared more than 11 percent, leading the gainers in the 30-stock average.

Eight of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors finished higher, with financials and materials up 1.36 percent and 1.32 percent, outpacing the rest. Utilities decreased 0.2 percent, the worst-performing group.

The moves followed a heavy Wall Street rout that saw major averages post their biggest one-day losses since mid-March, as investors were worried about a second wave of virus infections in the United States while digesting a grim forecast for the economy from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow shed more than 1,800 points, or nearly 7 percent, on Thursday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq tumbled 5.9 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Enditem

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.