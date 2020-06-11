China's Tianjin bans wildlife hunting

North China's Tianjin Municipality has banned citywide wildlife hunting all year round.

Wildlife hunting will be completely banned within the administrative area of Tianjin from June 10, 2020, to June 9, 2025, said a notice released Wednesday by the municipal government.

Previous regulations imposed prohibition on permanent hunting in nature reserves, key forests, scenic areas and key wetlands, but hunting activities in other areas were only banned from March to May and September to November every year.

Due to a better environment and global climate change, the transit time of migratory birds crossing Tianjin has increased in recent years, and a large number of birds now spend the summer and winter in the city, according to the local natural resources department.

The species and quantity of wild animals, as well as birds, have increased significantly in Tianjin's urban parks, rivers, and even in residential areas. This has also prompted the city government to re-designate the hunting ban period and scope, the department added.