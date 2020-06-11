LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Tianjin bans wildlife hunting

1
2020-06-11 15:21:05Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

North China's Tianjin Municipality has banned citywide wildlife hunting all year round.

Wildlife hunting will be completely banned within the administrative area of Tianjin from June 10, 2020, to June 9, 2025, said a notice released Wednesday by the municipal government.

Previous regulations imposed prohibition on permanent hunting in nature reserves, key forests, scenic areas and key wetlands, but hunting activities in other areas were only banned from March to May and September to November every year.

Due to a better environment and global climate change, the transit time of migratory birds crossing Tianjin has increased in recent years, and a large number of birds now spend the summer and winter in the city, according to the local natural resources department.

The species and quantity of wild animals, as well as birds, have increased significantly in Tianjin's urban parks, rivers, and even in residential areas. This has also prompted the city government to re-designate the hunting ban period and scope, the department added.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.