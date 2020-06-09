Beijing clears all domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing cleared all its domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases as the last patient was cured and discharged from hospital on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

No new confirmed cases, suspected cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in the Chinese capital on Monday, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

As of Monday, Beijing had reported a total of 420 domestically transmitted cases, including nine deaths. A total of 174 imported cases were reported in Beijing with one still being treated in hospital by Monday.

Beijing saw no new domestically transmitted cases for 54 consecutive days.

The capital lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level starting Saturday. Enditem