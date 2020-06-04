LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Brazil reports 28,633 new COVID-19 cases, 584,016 in total

1
2020-06-04 13:38:32Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Brazil reported 28,633 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 584,016, the health ministry said late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 1,349 coronavirus deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country to 32,548, the ministry said.

Brazil, with a population of over 210 million, currently is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in Latin America, and the second hardest-hit in the world after the United States which has confirmed more than 1.8 million COVID-19 cases. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.