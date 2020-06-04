S Korea urges civic groups to stop distributing anti-DPRK leaflets in border area

South Korea's unification ministry urged local civic groups on Thursday to stop distributing leaflets criticizing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) near the inter-Korean border area as it threatens the lives and property of people living near the border.

Unification Ministry spokesman Yoh Sang-key told a press briefing that the government has taken measures to stop the scattering of anti-DPRK leaflets that had led to an escalated tension in border areas.

Yoh said most of the floated leaflets were found in the South Korean territory, noting that the fallen leaflets caused environmental pollution in border area and imposed a burden on people living near the area who had to collect the wastes.

He noted that such acts endangering the lives and property of people residing near the border should be stopped, saying the government has reviewed the revision of relevant law to fundamentally stop the acts that escalate tensions in border area.

The remarks came after the DPRK lambasted the scattering of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by a South Korean civic group composed mostly of defectors from the DPRK.

Under the Panmunjom Declaration, the leaders of South Korea and the DPRK agreed to stop all hostile acts in areas near the military demarcation line (MDL), including the distribution of anti-DPRK leaflets.

The declaration was signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un after their first summit in the border village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018.