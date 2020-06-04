Rainstorms, flooding cause damage in China's Hunan

Rainstorm-triggered floods have cut off rural roads and inundated swathes of arable land in some areas of central China's Hunan Province, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, downpours bashed 63 counties in Hunan. The water levels of nine reservoirs exceeded their flood-season limits. Landslides occurred and houses were damaged in some areas.

Local authorities have organized relief efforts.

Hunan entered its major flood period on Monday. Rainy weather was forecast for the province over the next week.