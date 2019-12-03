Thousands of relics unearthed in northeast China ruins

After one and a half years of excavation, archaeologists have unearthed thousands of relics and the remains of ancient houses and ash pits in the Dajinshan ruins, northeast China's Jilin Province.

The relics are believed to date back to between the Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.) and early Western Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-A.D. 25) with the help of radiocarbon dating.

The ruins, around 150 meters long and 100 meters wide, are located on a sand dune near Dajinshan Village in the city of Shuangliao, according to the School of Archaeology affiliated with the Jilin University.

Fang Qi, the archaeologist who headed the excavation, said more than 60 ancient houses, four tombs and more than 300 ash pits have been discovered. And more than 2,400 pieces of relics, including pottery, bone, stone and bronze wares, were also unearthed in the 1,400-square meter site.

Experts believe the excavation of the Dajinshan site will provide important archaeological materials on the living, working conditions and social structure of ancient people in the Bronze Age in the Eastern Liaohe River basin.

Jointly launched by researchers from countries including China, France and the United States, the ongoing excavation started in July 2018.