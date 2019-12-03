Maglev research underway in Yangtze River Delta

A design sketch shows a high-speed maglev train that will be able to reach 600 kilometers per hour. (Photo provided to China Daily)

The Yangtze River Delta area will carry out a planning study on the Shanghai-Hangzhou maglev project with an active and prudent attitude, news website ThePaper reported on Monday. The report was based on a recently released document.

The document — an outline of the integrated regional development of the Yangtze River Delta — was jointly issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on Sunday.

Currently, China has three maglev lines in Beijing, Shanghai and Changsha, with a deliberately capped maximum speed of 100, 430 and 100 kilometers per hour, respectively.

China is actively promoting research on high-speed maglev trains.

A prototype of a high-speed maglev train with a design speed of 600 kph was unveiled in Qingdao, Shandong province, in May. The engineering prototype is scheduled for 2020 and is expected to finish integrated verification in 2021.

Sichuan, Shandong and Hainan provinces have also scheduled maglev projects.