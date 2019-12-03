Guangzhou-Shenzhen railway introduces WeChat payment system

(Photo/cnr.cn)

Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity railway service has taken the lead in the country to introduce a WeChat payment system, allowing passengers to have their fares deducted upon arrival, according to a statement released by China Railway Guangzhou Group Co, Ltd on Tuesday.

Starting Sunday, passengers who have downloaded the railway company's special application for cellphones can scan a riding code to take the train and scan the code again to have the fare deducted upon arrival.

A staff member from Guangzhou East Railway Station said it takes a passenger only 3 seconds to enter into the railway station to get a train, compared with more than 15 minutes needed to purchase tickets, pick them up and verify an ID card on-site.

"Now Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity railway passengers do not have to order or buy tickets in advance, and taking an intercity train is as convenient as taking metro or bus services," railway staff said.

The busy Guangzhou-Shenzhen intercity railway links two first tier cities in South China's Guangdong province, one of the country's economic powerhouses.

An average of more than 100,000 people now commute between the two cities by train every day.