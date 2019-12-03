SW China province reports 293 wild Asian elephants

The population of wild Asian elephants in southwest China's Yunnan Province has reached 293, a 52 percent increase from 193 during the early 1980s, experts said Monday.

The data was released at the first meeting of the first expert committee on Asian elephants, which consists of members who specialize in the ecological study, conservation and breeding of Asian elephants.

"Establishing the committee on Asian elephants aims to pool wisdom of experts and improve the mechanisms for the protection and management of the species," said Xiang Ruwu, head of the wildlife protection division of the Yunnan Forestry and Grassland Administration.

He added that the province will work on the restoration and construction of habitats of the species, covering 7,500 hectares in total, to reduce human-elephant conflicts.

Asian elephants are under first-class national protection in China. The elephants are mainly found in Yunnan.