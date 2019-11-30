China's vaccine administration law to take effect

China's new vaccine administration law, adopted by the country's top legislature in June and expected to address prominent problems in the industry, will go into effect on Sunday.

According to the law, the supervision of vaccines will cover the whole process from vaccine development, production and distribution to vaccination.

Specialized inspection teams of pharmaceutical professionals will be established at the central and provincial levels to conduct the supervision work.

An electronic information system will also be set up to make all information on vaccines trackable.

The law also imposes tough punishments on wrongdoers, stipulating that people whose violations constitute a crime shall bear heavier criminal responsibility in accordance with the law.