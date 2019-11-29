Michelin Guide Beijing announces star winners

The inaugural Michelin Guide Beijing was officially launched on Wednesday. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The inaugural Michelin Guide Beijing was officially launched on Wednesday, featuring 1 three-Michelin-star restaurant, 2 two-star restaurants and 20 one-star restaurants.

Xin Rong Ji restaurant chain became the biggest winner by receiving three stars for its Xinyuan South Road branch while its Jianguomenwai Street branch and Jinrong Street branch won one star each. Their menu focuses on Taizhou cooking with fish from the East China Sea.

The two-star winners were vegetarian restaurant King's Joy and Shanghai Cuisine Wulixiang.

Fifteen restaurants were awarded the Bib Gourmand selection and 62 restaurants were recognized with a Michelin Plate.

Peking duck restaurants were also duly recognized, as two Dadong branches, Sheng Yong Xing and Jing Yaa Tang, which all feature Peking duck, were all awarded with one star.