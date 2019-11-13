LINE

Two pneumonic plague cases reported in Beijing

Two people have been diagnosed with pneumonic plague in Beijing, local health authorities confirmed Tuesday. 

According to the government website of Chaoyang District in Beijing, two patients from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region were diagnosed with pneumonic plague, which doctors in Beijing confirmed Tuesday.

At present, the two patients have received proper treatment in relevant medical institution of Chaoyang District and relevant disease prevention and control measures have been taken.

