IEEE lifts Huawei employees' peer review, editorial restrictions

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) announced Sunday that it had lifted restrictions on employees of Huawei and its affiliates to edit and peer-review IEEE's research papers.

The move came after the New York-based international technical organization decided Wednesday to bar Huawei staff from participating the research paper peer-review process because of the U.S. Department of Commerce's export control restrictions on Huawei.

The IEEE's initial restrictive approach triggered extensive criticism from the international research community. The China Computer Federation said Thursday that it would suspend cooperation with the IEEE's publications division.

In the new statement, the IEEE said employees of Huawei and its affiliates may participate as peer reviewers and editors in its publication process as it has received the requested clarification from the Department of Commerce on the application of the export control restrictions to the IEEE's publication activities.

All the IEEE members, regardless of their employers, can continue to participate in all of the activities of the IEEE, according to the statement.