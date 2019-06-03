LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

IEEE lifts Huawei employees' peer review, editorial restrictions

1
2019-06-03 13:29:01Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) announced Sunday that it had lifted restrictions on employees of Huawei and its affiliates to edit and peer-review IEEE's research papers.

The move came after the New York-based international technical organization decided Wednesday to bar Huawei staff from participating the research paper peer-review process because of the U.S. Department of Commerce's export control restrictions on Huawei.

The IEEE's initial restrictive approach triggered extensive criticism from the international research community. The China Computer Federation said Thursday that it would suspend cooperation with the IEEE's publications division.

In the new statement, the IEEE said employees of Huawei and its affiliates may participate as peer reviewers and editors in its publication process as it has received the requested clarification from the Department of Commerce on the application of the export control restrictions to the IEEE's publication activities.

All the IEEE members, regardless of their employers, can continue to participate in all of the activities of the IEEE, according to the statement.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.