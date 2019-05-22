China plans to remove all expressway toll booths by end of 2019

China has unveiled a guideline to meet the goal of removing all expressway toll booths at provincial borders by the end of this year.

Local governments should work to improve toll collecting systems and promote the application of non-stop electronic toll collection systems, according to the guideline released by the General Office of the State Council.

Meanwhile, related laws and regulations should be optimized, said the guideline.

Through the move, China aims to help solve the issue of expressway traffic congestion, enhance traffic efficiency and reduce logistics costs.