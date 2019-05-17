China, Poland celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations

The Chinese Embassy in Warsaw opened its doors to Poles on Thursday, to celebrate both the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and 70 years of Chinese-Polish diplomatic relations.

Visitors to the embassy, including diplomats, students of Sinology, Polish employees of Chinese companies and school children, were welcomed with various Chinese cultural activities, such as Chinese Kung-Fu dance performance, Chinese music quintet concert, movie showings, calligraphy and color-clay workshops.

Among the open day guests were students, including some who are planning study in China in the near future.

"I'm heading out to China for an exchange program soon, so when a friend told me about the open day, I wanted to come to see what I can learn about the country beforehand," Szymon Gachowski, one of the open day guests, told Xinhua.

"There are very few opportunities to learn Chinese at an advanced level in Warsaw and to practice the language, so I welcome the chance to participate in this event," said Adriana, who's in her third year of Sinology at Warsaw University and is also heading to China to study soon.

The quiz about China also attracted many participators.

"I very much enjoyed it -- especially the quiz about Chinese culture," Paulina Plecinska, a Polish employee of Bank of China, told Xinhua while her smiling colleagues pointed out that she had actually won the quiz.

Welcoming the hundreds of visitors to the embassy, Chinese Ambassador to Poland Liu Guangyuan spoke about the "good momentum of China-Poland relations".

"Today's gathering of old and new friends alike makes me feel the friendship between our two great peoples," said Ambassador Liu in his speech on Thursday.

"From the beginning of this century, Chinese-Polish cooperation in various fields has continued to deepen," the ambassador said, adding that "Under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and '16 1' cooperation we have made significant progress in cooperation in various fields." Enditem