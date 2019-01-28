LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Didi, BAIC set up new energy JV

1
2019-01-28 16:17:29Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese one-stop transportation platform Didi Chuxing has teamed up with new energy (NE) car maker BAIC to form a joint venture in its latest efforts to seek alliance with auto players, the company announced Monday.

The new JV, BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd (JingJu), will leverage their strengths to focus on NE fleet operation and artificial intelligence solutions, Didi said in a statement.

JingJu will also develop tailor-made ride-hailing vehicles for sharing services and explore next-generation connected-car systems.

The two companies inked a strategic cooperation agreement last March to seek business partnership in the NE industrial chain.

Didi started partnership programs with automakers and fleet operators in 2016, and launched an auto alliance last April to expand its industrial network.

About 400,000 NE vehicles have registered with Didi's services.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.