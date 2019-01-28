Didi, BAIC set up new energy JV

Chinese one-stop transportation platform Didi Chuxing has teamed up with new energy (NE) car maker BAIC to form a joint venture in its latest efforts to seek alliance with auto players, the company announced Monday.

The new JV, BAIC-Xiaoju New Energy Auto Technology Co. Ltd (JingJu), will leverage their strengths to focus on NE fleet operation and artificial intelligence solutions, Didi said in a statement.

JingJu will also develop tailor-made ride-hailing vehicles for sharing services and explore next-generation connected-car systems.

The two companies inked a strategic cooperation agreement last March to seek business partnership in the NE industrial chain.

Didi started partnership programs with automakers and fleet operators in 2016, and launched an auto alliance last April to expand its industrial network.

About 400,000 NE vehicles have registered with Didi's services.