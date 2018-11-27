Rural Party organs to be improved by documents

Two documents were reviewed Monday by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee at a meeting presided over by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The papers include regulations on the work of the Party's rural primary-level organizations and the work rules for the Party's disciplinary inspection agencies.

The rural Party organization regulation is the Party's important measure to strengthen leadership and improve the quality of primary-level organizations in rural areas, the meeting said in a statement.

It bears great significance for the country to win the fight against poverty and deepen the implementation of its rural revitalization strategy, according to the statement.

The meeting said Party organizations in poverty-stricken villages are required to motivate and guide the villagers to make all-out efforts in fighting poverty.

Party organizations should give play to their advantages to guarantee the implementation of the decisions made by CPC Central Committee, the statement said.

The document on the regulation of work rules for the Party's disciplinary inspection agencies is focused on building up a disciplinary inspection force with firm loyalty, commitment to duties, legal compliance and integrity, the statement said.

The work rules' elevation to an inner-Party regulation reflected the CPC Central Committee's high attention to disciplinary inspection work, the meeting said.

The meeting noted that there will be "zero tolerance" if those responsible for enforcing discipline and regulations violate them.

On selecting officials

In another development, Xi stressed the importance of applying strict criteria and fairness in appointing and training officials as he presided over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday afternoon.

He called for efforts to foster a force of high-caliber officials who are loyal to the Party, have moral integrity and demonstrate a keen sense of responsibility.

Xi said the Party's cadres should have good virtues in politics, professions, society and the family, while among them, political virtue is the most important.

At the same time, excellent cadres with outstanding abilities and professional skills should be appointed in a timely manner, he said.

Xi emphasized the significance of selecting and employing talent in a fair and just way and required effective measures to contain bad practices.

He also urged efforts to motivate officials and free them from trivialities so that officials at the grassroots level can spend more time doing their work.