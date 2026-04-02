SDF officer's embassy intrusion shows 'toxic' right-wing ideology in Japan: Chinese FM spokesperson

(ECNS) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that an intrusion into the Chinese Embassy in Japan by a Self-Defense Forces officer reflects the dangers of right-wing ideology and distorted historical views.

The man received nine months of training for reserve officers.

The SDF has, over the years, invited radical far-rightist personnel who harbor hatred towards China to participate in teaching, and their textbooks are filled with content distorting and whitewashing Japan's history of aggression during WWII, Mao said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

The SDF officer's parents said they saw no radical behavior during his upbringing and education, and they had no idea why he acted like this.

Mao pointed out that the international community needs to stay on high alert against the rightward turn of the SDF and the trend of remilitarization in Japan.

She called on Japan to make a thorough investigation into the incident and get rid of the root cause for such incidents once and for all.

(By Gong Weiwei)