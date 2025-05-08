Sino-Russian film production 'Red Silk' set for Chinese release

(ECNS) -- Chinese-Russian film "Red Silk" is set for release in Chinese cinemas this September, according to the Russian Gazette on Wednesday.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, China Media Group will host a promotional event in Moscow featuring this historical film and other Sino-Russian cultural cooperation projects.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Andrey Volgin, the film tells the story of a Chinese Communist Party courier who, in 1927 and with the protection of Soviet intelligence agents, overcomes hostile forces to deliver secret documents to Moscow via the Trans-Siberian Railway.

Since its release in Russia on Feb. 20 this year, the film attracted over 1 million viewers within just the first three weeks and earned more than 500 million rubles (about $6.14 million) at the box office. Its performance in China is expected to be even more impressive.

Chinese audiences are anticipating the film, as it resonates strongly amid the joint commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War. Depicting the historical cooperation between China and the Soviet Union, it strikes a deep emotional chord among viewers.

In this sense, the premiere of "Red Silk" in China this September is not only a cultural milestone, but a politically significant event.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui previously emphasized that the film would help audiences in both countries remember history, carry forward the tradition of friendship, and reinforce the bonds of lasting goodwill between both nations.

(By Gong Weiwei)