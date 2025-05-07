LINE

South China discovers the largest wood of native excoecaria agallocha mangroves

2025-05-07

(ECNS) -- Chinese researchers discovered the largest wood of native excoecaria agallocha mangroves along the coastline in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the local Oceanic Administration on Wednesday.

The mangrove community, covering a total area of approximately 2.67 hectares, is located in the high tidal zone of Caotou Village, Beihai City.

Photo shows sea paint with varying leaves. (Photo courtesy of the Ocean Bureau of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region)
Photo shows excoecaria agallocha mangrove. (Photo courtesy of Oceanic Administration of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region)

With an average height of 320 cm and a diameter at breast height of 12 cm, the excoecaria agallocha mangrove indicates a relatively stable and mature mangrove ecosystem.

The wood is classified as a mature forest over 30 years old. It serves as an important reference for studying mangrove succession and ecological restoration in the Beibu Gulf region.

Excoecaria agallocha is distributed across Asia and Australia. In China, it is commonly found in Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, and Fujian.

(By Gong Weiwei)

