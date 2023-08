(ECNS) -- Pakistan's President Arif Alvi dissolved parliament on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice late Wednesday night, the president's office said.

The advice came three days ahead of the parliament's five-year term, which expires on Aug. 12. It will be followed by a caretaker administration to be picked by Sharif and an opposition leader in the outgoing parliament to hold new elections in 90 days.