Young Chinese tend to make wills amid social concept changes

(ECNS) -- The average age of testators continued to decline while among those under 60, people in their thirties accounted for 29.74 percent by 2022, said the 2022 white paper of China Will Registration Center released Tuesday.

The report made an analysis of 250,000 wills. According to the white paper, with the change of social concept, in the past 10 years, the average age of testators have declined from 77.43 to 68.13 years while those under 60 have kept increasing since 2017.

Testators between 20 and 29 account for 35.9 percent of people who left messages through the mini app of WeChat Testament of China Will Registration Center, said the white paper.

Data from the white paper shows people under 30 make wills to protect their property, while those aged 30 to 39 do so to take care of their families.

Married people account for the majority of young and middle-aged testators, followed by the remarried and divorced people and the latter accounted for 11.27 percent of the total, much higher than the proportion of the elderly, according to Chen Kai, director of the management committee of China Will Registration Center.

Divorced people and those who have rebuilt families face higher property risks including property distribution so it is more necessary to make wills, said Chen Kai.

Founded in 2013, China Will Registration Center has set up more than 60 service centers in China, with 251,322 wills registered and kept in the past ten years, and 6,362 wills having come into effect.