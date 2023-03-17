Two Chinese experts sent to Memphis Zoo to take care of giant panda Ya Ya

(ECNS) -- Two Chinese experts have been sent to the Memphis Zoo in Tennessee, the U.S., to take care of giant panda Ya Ya, said the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Park on Thursday night.

“They will treat her skin disease and assist the zoo in the giant panda’s nursing work,” saida a staff member of the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Park.

The staff member said it is not clear whether the two experts will stay with Ya Ya until her returning to China. “They will learn about Ya Ya’s health condition and try their best to take care of the panda well,” the staff member added.

Whether the giant panda Ya Ya can come back to China in time has become the focus of attention on the internet.

Federal Register, the daily journal of the U.S. government, published the permit applications from the Memphis Zoo on March 13 and the publication period will last 31 days.

“The residence for Ya Ya at the Beijing Zoo is under construction and will be finished before the end of March. She will be quarantined over one month in Shanghai first after returning to China,” said the staff member.

“We hope Ya Ya can come back as soon as possible,” the staff member added.