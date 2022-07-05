Self-developed airplane by Hubei company makes maiden flight

(ECNS) -- The first airplane independently developed by an enterprise in central China’s Hubei Province made its maiden flight Monday afternoon.

The ZA800, developed by ZAir Group, completed a series of procedures during a 10-minute flight, with all indicators normal.

The aircraft can fly at night, reaching a speed of 222 kilometers per hour and a maximum range of 1,200 kilometers, making it suitable for flight training, private travel and navigation.

Using advanced carbon fiber composite materials, it has an integrated fuselage and wing.

The airplane is expected to be mass-produced this year.