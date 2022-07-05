China to strengthen cooperation with international community to promote GDI: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian addresses a press conference on July 4, 2022. (Photo/fmprc.gov)

(ECNS) -- China will work together with the international community to increase input in global development cooperation and advance practical cooperation on key areas proposed in the Global Development Initiative (GDI), said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Monday.

According to Zhao, these areas include poverty alleviation, food security, COVID-19 response and vaccines, development financing, climate change and green development, industrialization, digital economy and connectivity.

More than 100 countries and many international organizations, including the UN, have supported the GDI and nearly 60 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative set up by China on the UN platform, said Zhao.

“Leaders of many countries spoke highly of the GDI, saying that it well meets the urgent development needs of all countries, developing countries in particular, and provides a feasible pathway for accelerating the realization of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,” said Zhao.

The GDI follows the spirit of open and inclusive partnership, and China welcomes the participation of all countries and international organizations to join in the cooperation of GDI so as to create the strongest synergy for accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Zhao added.